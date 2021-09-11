CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Old Town gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haaFB_0bt7gcSN00

(OLD TOWN, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Old Town area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

CITGO at 7270 Us-98 Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Old Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

7270 Us-98 Sw, Fanning Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Fox News

Missing Gabby Petito: FL police enter home of fiance Brian Laundrie, whose location is unknown, lawyer says

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiancé and his parents Friday evening while Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Citgo
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
27
Followers
193
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy