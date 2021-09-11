Old Town gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(OLD TOWN, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Old Town area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

CITGO at 7270 Us-98 Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Old Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 7270 Us-98 Sw, Fanning Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.