Vandalia gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(VANDALIA, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vandalia area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.23 at Jack Flash at 1820 Veterans Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vandalia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.21 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.43
$3.73
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.86
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
