Vandalia gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VANDALIA, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vandalia area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.23 at Jack Flash at 1820 Veterans Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vandalia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.21 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 101 Mattes Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.09

Pilot Travel Center 10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.86 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.