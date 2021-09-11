CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

Where's the cheapest gas in Homer?

Homer News Watch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrd1Y_0bt7gZl400

(HOMER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Homer, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 700 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 700 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

700 W Main St, Homer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.08

Mobil

4093 Us-79, Homer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3448 Us-79, Homer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Homer, LA
With Homer News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

