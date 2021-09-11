Where's the cheapest gas in Homer?

(HOMER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Homer, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 700 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 700 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 700 W Main St, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Mobil 4093 Us-79, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3448 Us-79, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.