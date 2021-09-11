Gas savings: The cheapest station in Page
(PAGE, AZ) According to Page gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 701 N Navajo Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 901 N Us-89, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Page area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.51
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.64
$3.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.52
$3.72
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0