Gas savings: The cheapest station in Page

(PAGE, AZ) According to Page gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 701 N Navajo Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 901 N Us-89, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Page area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gulf 701 N Navajo Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.51 $ 3.68 $ --

Circle K 3 N Lake Powell Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.64 $ 3.92 $ --

Maverik 701 Tunnel Road, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.