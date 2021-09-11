This is the cheapest gas in West Branch right now
(WEST BRANCH, MI) According to West Branch gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2762 Cook Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
