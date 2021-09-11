This is the cheapest gas in West Branch right now

(WEST BRANCH, MI) According to West Branch gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2762 Cook Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2762 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Mobil 411 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

Shell 600 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.86 $ --

Marathon 2445 W Mi-55, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Marathon 2338 S Mi-76, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.