Here’s the cheapest gas in Park Rapids Saturday

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Park Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Orton's at 100 Park Ave S . Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Orton's at 100 Park Ave S , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Orton's 100 Park Ave S , Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ --

Casey's 5081St St W, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Holiday 719 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Cenex 810 Main Ave N, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1110 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Cenex 1109 E 1St St, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.