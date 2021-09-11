Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wiggins

(WIGGINS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wiggins area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Texaco at 321 W Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.80 $ 3.13 $ 2.86

Circle K 1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.