Where's the cheapest gas in Windsor?

(WINDSOR, NC) According to Windsor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 105 E Water St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 105 E Water St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 105 E Water St, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 211 Us-13 Byp, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 109 Us-13 Byp, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 125 Us 13-17 S, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.