Magee, MS

Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Magee

 6 days ago
(MAGEE, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Magee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.69

CEFCO

1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.61

Shell

203 Raleigh Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

303 Pinola Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
