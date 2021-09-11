Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Magee
(MAGEE, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Magee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.
Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
