Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pearsall

(PEARSALL, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pearsall area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 604 N Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 130 S Ih-35, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pearsall area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 604 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

H-E-B 225 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.71

Valero 110 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ -- $ --

Shell 1104 W Comel St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.