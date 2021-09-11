Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hailey

(HAILEY, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hailey area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 203 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1011 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hailey area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 203 S Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 S Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.