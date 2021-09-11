Romeo gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROMEO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Romeo, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Meijer at 8501 26 Mile Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Mobil at 64111 Van Dyke Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Meijer 8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Valero 20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Speedway 136 S Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Mobil 433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.