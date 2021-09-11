Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in La Grange

(LA GRANGE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Grange area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 103 W Travis St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1926 Sh-159, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 103 W Travis St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1871 Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Valero 140 W Fannin St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.95

H-E-B 450 Travis St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.88 $ 3.17 $ --

Shell 2247 W Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.