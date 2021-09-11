CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, TN

Camden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.09 per gallon

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 6 days ago
(CAMDEN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Camden, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2102 Us-641 N. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Eagle at 119 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2102 Us-641 N, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

144 Hwy 641 N, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.34
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

