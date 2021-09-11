Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tallulah
(TALLULAH, LA) According to Tallulah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1503 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tallulah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0