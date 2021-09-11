Gas savings: The cheapest station in Southampton

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Southampton, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

76 at 415 Flanders Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 250 E Montauk Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 415 Flanders Rd, Riverhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

American 1429 Main Rd , Jamesport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.