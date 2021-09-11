CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Where's the cheapest gas in Muskegon Heights?

Muskegon Heights Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GTtM_0bt7gIzx00

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Muskegon Heights, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Stop N Shop at 256 W Broadway Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.72
$--

Wesco

1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.22

Shell

1470 Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.63
$--

Wesco

1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$3.28
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$3.28

Marathon

2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Wesco

3743 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
