Where's the cheapest gas in Muskegon Heights?

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Muskegon Heights, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Stop N Shop at 256 W Broadway Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.72 $ --

Wesco 1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.22

Shell 1470 Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ --

Wesco 1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.28

Marathon 2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Wesco 3743 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.