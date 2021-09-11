Monroeville gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MONROEVILLE, AL) According to Monroeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2950 S Alabama Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.60
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0