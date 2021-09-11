Monroeville gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MONROEVILLE, AL) According to Monroeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2950 S Alabama Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 20 Al-21 S, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.