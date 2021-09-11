Where's the cheapest gas in Iron Mountain?

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Iron Mountain area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at BP at 3550 Us-2, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1940 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.37 $ 3.88 $ 3.12

Krist 1048 Roosevelt Rd, Niagara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

BP 515 Us-2, Spread Eagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.76 $ --

Mobil 1240 River St, Niagara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.