Hillsboro, TX

Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Digest
 6 days ago
(HILLSBORO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, TA Travel Center at 160 Us-77 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 300 W Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

TA Travel Center

160 Us-77, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$3.66
$3.09

Chevron

520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85

Chevron

101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.31
$3.71
$2.85

Murphy USA

316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

