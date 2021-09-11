Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, TA Travel Center at 160 Us-77 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 300 W Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

TA Travel Center 160 Us-77, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.66 $ 3.09

Chevron 520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Chevron 101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.