Dalhart gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DALHART, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dalhart area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 612 Tennessee Blvd, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 313 Peach Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.11

Conoco 215 Oak Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.11

Cenex Railroad St, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.