Gas savings: The cheapest station in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Newport, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 22 N Coast Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.47.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Towne Pump 313 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Mobil 843 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.54 $ 3.65 $ --

Towne Pump 254 Bus Us-20 , Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.61 $ 3.79 $ --

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.59 $ 3.71 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.