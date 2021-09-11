Kill Devil Hills gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) According to Kill Devil Hills gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 100 W Ocean Bay Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at CITGO at 3500 N Croatan Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 100 W Ocean Bay Blvd, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.42 $ 3.78 $ 3.19

Exxon 100 S Virginia Dare Tr, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.77 $ --

Shell 801 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ --

Crown 2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ 3.36 $ 3.84 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Mobil 4017 N Croatan Hwy , Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.