Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bt7g6UU00

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) According to Kill Devil Hills gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 100 W Ocean Bay Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at CITGO at 3500 N Croatan Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

100 W Ocean Bay Blvd, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.42
$3.78
$3.19

Exxon

100 S Virginia Dare Tr, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.77
$--

Shell

801 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.79
$--

Crown

2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$3.36
$3.84
$3.14
card
card$3.05
$3.41
$3.89
$3.19

Mobil

4017 N Croatan Hwy , Kitty Hawk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
