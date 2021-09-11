Miles City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon
(MILES CITY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miles City area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Cenex at 1815 S Haynes Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Miles City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.21 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
