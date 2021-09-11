Here’s the cheapest gas in Hamilton Saturday

(HAMILTON, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Hamilton, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 26211 Us-43, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.32 card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.37

Marathon 3374 Al-17, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.