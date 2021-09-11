Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Grants

(GRANTS, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Grants area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 103 W Santa Fe Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1201 W Santa Fe Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon 103 W Santa Fe Ave, Grants

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Love's Travel Stop 257 Horizon Blvd, Milan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.