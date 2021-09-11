Gas savings: The cheapest station in Taos

(TAOS, NM) According to Taos gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 1318 Paseo Del Norte was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Smith's at 224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1318 Paseo Del Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, El Prado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.