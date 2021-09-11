Gas savings: The cheapest station in Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Beaufort area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2311 Bridges St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaufort area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Go Gas 105 N 28Th St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1800 Live Oak St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.13

Exxon 3806 Arendell, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 400 Arendell St , Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.