Lewisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon
(LEWISVILLE, NC) According to Lewisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 4301 Styers Ferry Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.62
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.12
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.70
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0