Lewisville, NC

Lewisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

Lewisville Digest
 6 days ago
(LEWISVILLE, NC) According to Lewisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 4301 Styers Ferry Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1085 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.15
$--

BP

4575 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Exxon

130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.62
$--

BP

6351 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.12
$3.79
$3.19

CITGO

6188 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

480 Williams Rd, Lewisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.70
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewisville, NC
