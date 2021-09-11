Lewisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

(LEWISVILLE, NC) According to Lewisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 4301 Styers Ferry Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BP 4575 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Exxon 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.62 $ --

BP 6351 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.12 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

CITGO 6188 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 480 Williams Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.70 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.