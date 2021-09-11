This is the cheapest gas in Pagosa Springs right now

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Pagosa Springs, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Sonoco at 642 San Juan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 2537 Eagle Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.42.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sonoco 642 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.35

Everyday 300 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ --

Everyday 360 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.