Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monett

(MONETT, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Monett area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 879 Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 914 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monett area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 879 Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.