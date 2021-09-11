Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Camp Verde
(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Camp Verde, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 24 W Finnie Flats Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1673 W Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Camp Verde area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.20
$3.35
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0