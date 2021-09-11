Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Camp Verde

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Camp Verde, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 24 W Finnie Flats Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1673 W Az-260, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Camp Verde area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 24 W Finnie Flats Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Circle K 752 Finnie Flat Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Chevron 320 Castle Ln, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 3400 W Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

76 20 E Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.