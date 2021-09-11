New Boston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEW BOSTON, TX) According to New Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 210 N Mccoy Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1888 Us-82, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Brookshire's 210 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 860 James Bowie Dr, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.85

Valero 905 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.