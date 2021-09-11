Where's the cheapest gas in Wellington?
(WELLINGTON, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Wellington, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
BP at 187 E Herrick Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 816 N Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wellington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0