Where's the cheapest gas in Wellington?

(WELLINGTON, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Wellington, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

BP at 187 E Herrick Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 816 N Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wellington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 187 E Herrick Ave, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Amoco 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mickey Mart 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 508 S Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.