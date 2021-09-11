Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Coarsegold

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Coarsegold area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 40219 Ca-41, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chukchansi Crossing 32025 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.37 $ 4.49 $ 4.07

Kwik Serv 35335 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.23

Coarsegold Self Service 35481 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.18 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.28

Vons 40044 Ca-49, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.48 $ 4.61 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.52 $ 4.64 $ 4.35

Valero 40475 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.38 $ 4.51 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.48 $ 4.61 $ 4.35

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.