Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gonzales, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2024 S Us-183, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gonzales area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.55 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.63

Valero 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.