Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gonzales
(GONZALES, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gonzales, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2024 S Us-183, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gonzales area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.55
$3.00
$3.40
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$3.04
$3.44
$2.63
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
