CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Madras

Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taWU6_0bt7fiiW00

(MADRAS, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Madras area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Pump at 178 Sw 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.75 at Chevron at 1210 Sw Us-97, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.49.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

City Pump

178 Sw 4Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.40
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.40

Towne Pump

1236 Sw Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1678 Se Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.04
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.40

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.34

Safeway

80 Ne Cedar St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madras, OR
Traffic
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Fox News

Missing Gabby Petito: FL police enter home of fiance Brian Laundrie, whose location is unknown, lawyer says

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiancé and his parents Friday evening while Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Madras Daily

Madras Daily

Madras, OR
39
Followers
210
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madras Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy