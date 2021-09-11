Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Madras

(MADRAS, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Madras area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Pump at 178 Sw 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.75 at Chevron at 1210 Sw Us-97, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.49.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

City Pump 178 Sw 4Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

Towne Pump 1236 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1678 Se Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.40

Plateau Travel Plaza 215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Safeway 80 Ne Cedar St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.