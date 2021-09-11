CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Where's the cheapest gas in Colville?

 6 days ago
(COLVILLE, WA) According to Colville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, K & M Fuel at 178 Us-395 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 391 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

K & M Fuel

178 Us-395, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

