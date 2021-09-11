Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Key Largo

(KEY LARGO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Key Largo area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tom Thumb at 97950 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Valero 99675 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 102525 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Shell 92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.69 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.