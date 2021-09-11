CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Key Largo

 6 days ago
(KEY LARGO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Key Largo area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tom Thumb at 97950 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.99

Speedway

99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.45
$3.75
$3.09

Valero

99675 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.45
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

102525 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$--

Shell

92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.69
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

