Rensselaer gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RENSSELAER, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rensselaer area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

BP at 304 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 833 S College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 304 W Washington St, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 701 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Family Express 754 S College Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

CountryMark 1466 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Family Express 8805 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.47

Marathon 9435 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.