Gas savings: The cheapest station in Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Storm Lake area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1829 Lake Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Casey's at 303 E Hwy 7, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1829 Lake Ave, Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.