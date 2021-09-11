Here’s the cheapest gas in Jamestown Saturday

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jamestown, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Co-op at S York Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 408 North Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Co-op S York Hwy, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy USA 523 E Central Ave, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.