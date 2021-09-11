Zapata gas at $2.81 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ZAPATA, TX) According to Zapata gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 1202 Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 3040 Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Zapata area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1202 Us-83, Zapata

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.22 $ 3.67 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.