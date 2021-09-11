This is the cheapest gas in Ashland right now

(ASHLAND, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ashland area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 606 W Bayfield St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 915 W Lake Shore Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Holiday 606 W Bayfield St, Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 521 Lake Shore Dr East, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 515 Ellis Ave, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Kwik Trip 1814 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.