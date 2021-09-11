CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Spencer

 6 days ago
(SPENCER, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spencer area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 411 W 18Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 15 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spencer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

411 W 18Th St, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

800 S Grand Ave, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

805 S Grand Ave, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

