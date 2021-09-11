Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spencer area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 411 W 18Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 15 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spencer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 411 W 18Th St, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 800 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 805 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.