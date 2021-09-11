This is the cheapest gas in Gulf Shores right now

(GULF SHORES, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gulf Shores, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 23141 Perdido Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Shell 2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Shell 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Pride 3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

Exxon 3690 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

Shell 7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.