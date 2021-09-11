CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guymon, OK

Guymon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Guymon Journal
 6 days ago
(GUYMON, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Guymon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1105 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store

101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Valero

405 E Us-54, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.09

Fronk Oil & Gas

423 E Us-54, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

