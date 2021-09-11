Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pecos

(PECOS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pecos area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at United Express at 2801 S Cedar St. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

United Express 2801 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Flying J 100 E Pinehurst, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.61 $ 3.45

Love's Travel Stop 5202 South Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 3.43

Alon 708 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4101 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.35

Alon 2232 S Eddy St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.