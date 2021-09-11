Hamilton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon

(HAMILTON, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Hamilton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 1117 N 1St St. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Conoco at 1987 N 1St St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hamilton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 1117 N 1St St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.44

Conoco 915 Us-93 N, Victor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.