Where's the cheapest gas in Keokuk?

(KEOKUK, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Keokuk area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3450 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Casey's at 1825 Keokuk St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3450 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ayerco 124 Us-61, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 326 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 3530 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.